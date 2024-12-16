Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests In House And Out On Day 1 Of Winter Session

Congress MLAs tried to enter the assembly carrying empty sacks of fertilizer.

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began today with a dramatic show of opposition by the Congress. Inside the House, outside on the streets, and on tractors, Congress leaders attempted to corner the state government over issues affecting farmers, women, and youth.

The protest began with Congress MLAs attempting to enter the assembly carrying empty sacks of fertilizer, symbolizing the shortage of fertilizers faced by farmers.

But they were stopped by the security personnel and were forced to leave them at the gate before proceeding. Inside the House, the Congress tried to raise farmers' issues but, failing to gain traction, walked out in protest.

"The issues of farmers and the people will be raised from the road to the House," declared Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Outside, Congress leaders staged a tractor rally, attempting to march to the assembly from Shivaji Square, but here too, they were foiled by the police.

Thousands of Congress workers had gathered at Jawahar Chowk, where party heavyweights, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, addressed the crowd.

Congress leaders listed several demands, including Rs 3000 monthly allowance for Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries and jobs for 2 lakh young people, a minimu support price of Rs 2,700 for wheat and Rs 3,100 for paddy and finally, a white paper on the state of government loans.

Despite announcing plans to gherao the Vidhan Sabha, the protest remained confined to Jawahar Chowk. The police, equipped with barricades and water cannons, arrested senior Congress leaders, bringing the agitation to an early end.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda dismissed the Congress move, saying, "The government is functioning well. Whether Congress comes by tractor or any other way, we are focused on our work".

In a separate incident, Congress workers from Rajgarh clashed with the police after being stopped from entering the city. Congress leader Kunal Chaudhary criticized the government, alleging, "Lakhs of workers were on the streets demanding answers. Instead of addressing us, the government arrested our leaders. They even claimed there was no space in the jails to accommodate us."

In the state assembly, meanwhile, after the Congress members walked out and only the BJP members were left, during a Call Attention Motion, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh raised the issue of a child abuse case in a private school in Sagar.

He criticised the government for its laxity on private schools across the state, and demanded a robust policy to regulate them.

Mr Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the written response provided by the School Education Department, calling it dismissive and disrespectful to legislators.

"MLAs should not be discredited in the House by labeling their questions as false. I represent the area in question and know the ground reality. Such responses imply that I am lying. The issue I raised exists not only in one school but across the state. The government must address it," he said.

He urged School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh to verify responses before presenting them in the House, adding, "I, too, am an MLA. Please don't insult me in this manner".

School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh assured that a mechanism had been devised to improve the functioning of private schools in the state. Later, Singh and Minister Rao met in Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's chamber to resolve the issue.

Speaking to NDTV after the meeting, Rao Uday Pratap Singh said, "With the Speaker's consent, a detailed response was given, and all parties are now satisfied".