Ministers Who Favour BJP Will Pay, Says Madhya Pradesh Congress In-Charge

Congress national general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria created a flutter on Friday, claiming that some ministers of the Kamal Nath government were helping people close to the opposition BJP rather than addressing the concerns of their own party workers. The leader was addressing a party program in Bhopal to chalk out strategy for the planned 10-day movement against the economic policies of Narendra Modi government between October 15 and October 25.

"I'm getting complaints about them every day. Instead of addressing the concerns of Congress party workers, some ministers are giving preference and time to BJP people. I've received complaint about a minister who gave plum posting to a BJP person instead of giving preference to Congress party workers. All such ministers who don't address concerns of our own party workers, but give preference to BJP workers and people, will be made to stand before party president Sonia Gandhi and answer about it. Let me also make it clear, such ministers will also be taken care of whenever Chief Minister Kamal Nath revamps his council of ministers," he said.

Mr Babaria made it clear there will be "no place" for indiscipline in the party under leadership of Sonia Gandhi. "Even the request of big leaders won't be accepted and action will be taken in case of indiscipline. This is clear instruction from the Congress national president indiscipline will not be tolerated," he said.

He also spoke openly against allegations of rampant illegal mining and illegal liquor trade in the state. "Such things were rampant in the 15 years of BJP regime in Madhya Pradesh, but if they continue in our party's regime also then it's a serious issue and should be dealt with promptly and seriously," he said at the event that comes in the wake of recent bitter infighting between different factions of the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The plain-speak by Mr Babaria drew praise from Congress workers present at the program but seemed to irk Bhopal Central MLA Arif Masood who openly questioned why he was only naming Bhopal and not other districts.

The infighting within the ruling party was recently triggered by state forest minister Umang Singhar who made serious allegations against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. It was followed by individual Congress MLAs, including some former ministers, criticising party leaders as well as state of affairs in the Kamal Nath government.

