'If Infected, Don't Fear': Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Testing Covid Positive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has coronavirus (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who on Saturday confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted Sunday morning to say that he is "fine" and to offer his praise for front-line workers in the war on coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also repeated his warnings from yesterday, when he urged people to follow guidelines, such as social distancing and the use of face masks.

"I am fine, my friends. The dedication of coronavirus warriors, who selflessly risk their lives, is praiseworthy. I salute all coronavirus warriors of the state," Mr Chouhan tweeted from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday.

"Keep two metres distance, wash your hands frequently and wear face masks - these are the biggest weapons we have to avoid the coronavirus. I appeal to all people - use these weapons for yourself and your loved ones," he said.

"All of you be careful, stay safe and healthy. This is what I pray to God," Mr Chouhan added.

On Saturday Mr Chouhan had tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus despite his best efforts to avoid infection and warned that "just a little carelessness invites the coronavirus".

Tweeting this morning Mr Chouhan said that despite the threat of infection there was "no need to fear" and urged those showing symptoms to get themselves tested.

"If you are infected, there is no need to fear. Do not hide symptoms but tell doctors immediately, so treatment can be started. Timely treatment will make you healthy," he said.

Madhya Pradesh has nearly 27,000 COVID-19 cases, of which more than 7,600 are active and 799 are deaths linked to the virus.

India has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, with over 45,000 new cases detected every day since July 23. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is rapidly approaching 14 lakh; of these more than 4.67 lakh are active cases and over 32,000 are deaths linked to the virus.

The spike in cases, coinciding with the staggered relaxation of lockdown guidelines in non-containment zones of the country, has propelled India to third on the list of most affected nations.

Only the United States (41.78 lakh cases) and Brazil (23.94 lakh cases) are worse off.