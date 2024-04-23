Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Praises NDTV Campaign Against VIP Culture

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for NDTV's efforts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised NDTV's campaign against VIP culture during an exclusive interview with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

NDTV's 'Hooter Hatao' campaign is aimed at curbing the misuse of car sirens during political rallies which are one of the major contributors to noise pollution.

"I appreciate NDTV's campaign. I made sure hooters are not played in my convoy. This should stop. Why do we want to show that we have become very big people? What we are is normal. We will take action against whoever blows the hooters," Mr Yadav told NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia.

Despite the ban on red lights and hooters as part of measures to dismantle VIP culture, the latter persists.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said the overall atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh and the rest of the country is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third straight term.

In 2019, the BJP won 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Chhindwara being the only exception. Chhindwara, which voted in the first phase, is also the stronghold of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The first of the seven-phase voting was held on Friday. Votes will be counted on June 4.