'Will Punish Forced Religious Conversion With Death In Madhya Pradesh': Mohan Yadav

Intensifying the BJP's attack on alleged instances of 'love jihad', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government will bring a law to ensure death penalty for those found guilty of forced religious conversions. Mr Yadav made the announcement at an event marking International Women's Day, asserting that forced conversions will not be allowed in the state.

"Our government is very strict against those who commit atrocities against our innocent daughters. We won't spare those who force them. Such people should not be allowed to live. Through the Religious Freedom Act, we are working to extend the provision of death penalty to those doing forced conversions," he said.

The Religious Freedom Act was passed by the Madhya Pradesh assembly on March 8, 2021 with the BJP hardening its stance against forced conversions, which it refers to as "love jihad". Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, which have BJP governments, too have passed similar laws to curb such conversions.

The new law has a provision to punish those found guilty of illegal conversion with up to 10 years imprisonment and a hefty fine. The law covers religious conversions through fraudulent means, like the pretext of marriage, misrepresentation, use of threat or force, influence, and coercion.

It states that any marriage solemnised in violation of the law will be declared void. In cases of marriage by hiding religion, the violators could also be punished with up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 50,000, according to the law.

The Act allows the converted person's parents, legal guardians, or siblings to lodge a complaint. Those willing to convert must apply to the district administration 60 days in advance, the law states.

To mark Women's Day, Mr Yadav today handed over the charge of his office in Bhopal to women. His security arrangements were also looked after by women police officers. His car was also driven by a woman driver.

"On the occasion of women's day, today all the responsibilities of my office, including driving to security, have been handed over to women. I have some women-centric programs to attend today. The state government is also running many schemes which will improve the lives of our sisters and will become an ideal example in women empowerment," the Chief Minister said earlier in the day.