Assembly Election Live Updates: Voting Begins For Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase of the election--begins.

In both of these Hindi heartland states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power.

Counting of votes for both states will take place on December 3, along with votes for Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram, where elections are taking place in this round.

Here are the live updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023:

Nov 17, 2023 07:53 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Elections

State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath says, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats..."

"BJP has Police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed," he says.



Nov 17, 2023 07:52 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Elections | People show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Indore.

Nov 17, 2023 07:50 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Elections | BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya offers prayers at his residence in Indore

"I would like to tell the voters to definitely cast vote...BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh, a double-engine government will be formed here. We will do development work like we did earlier. We will win more than 150 seats." #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya offers prayers at his residence in Indore.



Nov 17, 2023 07:48 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections| People queue up outside polling stations as they await their turn to cast a vote

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | People queue up outside polling stations as they await their turn to cast a vote.



Nov 17, 2023 07:47 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narshinghpur, Prahlad Patel says, "...I urge all the people of Madhya Pradesh to touch the goal of 100% voting...I request them to vote together for development...We will come to power for the fifth time with absolute majority..."



Nov 17, 2023 07:46 (IST) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urges voters to cast their vote. He said, "today polling will happen for the remaining 70 seats...Your one vote will decide the future of youth, farmers, women...Please move out of your homes to vote...Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh."

Nov 17, 2023 07:42 (IST) #ElectionsWithNDTV | Polling underway in Madhya Pradesh



Nov 17, 2023 07:42 (IST) PM Modi urges people to cast their vote



Nov 17, 2023 07:41 (IST) Early voters exercise their franchise in Bhopal



Nov 17, 2023 07:11 (IST) Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting begins for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls



Voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats began at 7 am today.

The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 pm.

The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters.

There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.



Nov 17, 2023 07:10 (IST) Battle For Madhya Pradesh The Most-Watched: 10 Points

The battle for Madhya Pradesh is a prestige fight for the Congress. For the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2004 barring two years, it is a chance to prove that the Congress victory of 2018 was an aberration.

The battle for Madhya Pradesh is a prestige fight for the Congress. For the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2004 barring two years, it is a chance to prove that the Congress victory of 2018 was an aberration.