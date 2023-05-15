Madhya Pradesh Board Result To Be Declared Today: How To Check Your Scores

Madhya Pradesh Board Result: Students will be able to check their results by visiting official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 board results today. The Madhya Pradesh Class 5,8 Results 2023 will be declared at 12:30 pm.

The results will be announced by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar at a press conference in Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal.

Students will be able to check their MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2023 by visiting the official website https://mpbse.nic.in/ All students must keep their admit card, registration number and other details handy as they will be asked to enter the basic information on the result declaration page.

MP Board Result 2023: How to check class 5, 8 result online:

Students must make sure that they have an active internet or WiFi connection to avoid disturbance

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice on the device

Step 2: Now, type the name of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website

Step 3: Look for the active link which says - “MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2023” and click on it

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, registration details and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 6: After cross-checking all the details, click on submit button

Step 7: Congratulations. Your Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2023 is here. Save the page on your device and take a printout for later use.

Students, who don't have an active internet connection, can check their results by visiting their respective schools.