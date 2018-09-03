"I Will Shoot You": BJP Lawmaker's Son Threatens Jyotiraditya Scindia

The threat comes ahead of Jyotiraditya Scindia's scheduled visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.

All India | | Updated: September 03, 2018 14:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'I Will Shoot You': BJP Lawmaker's Son Threatens Jyotiraditya Scindia

Princedeep Lalchand Khatik made the threat in a Facebook post

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: 

BJP legislator Uma Devi Khatik's son Princedeep Lalchand Khatik, in a social media post on Monday, threatened to shoot Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Lalchand Khatik wrote in a Facebook post: "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will."

His statement comes ahead of Mr Scindia's scheduled visit to Hatta district to hold a rally on September 5.

Uma Devi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Hatta Vidhan Sabha constituency told IANS: "This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post."

Former Congress Minister Raja Pateriya said that the BJP is scared of Mr Scindia's immense popularity. He said that the police should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and step up security to Mr Scindia.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BJPMadhya Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kanhaiya KumarReuters ReportersTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................