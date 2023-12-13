Madhya Pradesh Bans Loudspeakers At Religious Places Beyond Permissible Limits

In each district, the flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious.

Soon after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav chaired the first meeting of the state cabinet and decided to strictly ensure use of sound amplifiers (loud speakers and DJs) as per the prescribed standards at religious and other places.

It was decided to form flying squads in all districts to check noise pollution and illegal use of loudspeakers, etc.

The decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court. Under the Act, use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying devices at loud volumes without permission is completely prohibited.

In each district, the flying squad will regularly and randomly inspect religious and public places and in case of violation of rules, investigation will be conducted within three days and a report will be submitted to the concerned authority.

Efforts will be made to remove loud speakers on the basis of communication and coordination with religious leaders. Instructions have been given to make a list and review such religious places where these rules and instructions are not being followed weekly at the district level and provide the compliance report to the Home Department by December 31.