'Like A Phoenix...': Shivraj Chouhan On 'Mama, Tera Shraddh' Swipe

The Congress has denied links to the poster targeting the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

"I will rise like a phoenix..." - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sharp response after crude messages announcing his death were posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Mr Chouhan slammed the Congress and said the opposition party "is scared of me". "They keep abusing me every day. Yesterday some people tweeted 'mama tera shraddh ho gaya (uncle, your funeral rites have been performed)'... prayers are being offered for my death. Congress wants my destruction but I am Shivraj... servant of the people. Even if I die I will rise like a phoenix..."

X handle @WithCongress - which the Congress says is not affiliated with the party but is followed by multiple state units, including the Madhya Pradesh office - had posted a photograph of Mr Chouhan with the message "'mama ka shraddh... shraddh mein BJP ne dia mama ko ticket'"

The Chief Minister's son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, has also hit out. "Do you think God will forgive you?"

समझ नहीं आ रहा कि आप पर दया करूँ या गुस्सा?



गुस्से में तो हूँ, आखिर मेरे जीवित पिता के श्राद्ध की बात आप कर रहे हैं।



मुझे तरस भी आप लोगों पर आता है कि कितना नीचे कांग्रेसी आज गिर चुके हैं। क्या आपको लगता हैं कि इसके लिए ईश्वर आपको माफ करेगा?



चुनाव तो चार दिन के हैं, ऐसी… pic.twitter.com/J2w6jp5WX8 — Kartikey Singh Chouhan (@ks_chauhan23) October 10, 2023

"Don't know whether to pity or get angry. I am angry... after all you are talking about the shraddh of my living father. I also feel pity for you people... how low Congressmen have fallen today."

"Elections are for four days only. Will you be able to see your children after such bad behavior?"

Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single-phase election on November 17. Results are due December 3.

As polling nears, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have stepped up their squabbling, with the latest exchanges over the delay in the latter releasing a first list of candidates.

Mr Chouhan taunted the Congress on this score, declaring, "Our campaigning has begun and they are yet to release lists. What 'muhurat' (auspicious time) are they waiting for... is there infighting?"

The Congress' national spokesperson, Ragini Nayak responded "... 140 names were finalised (but) we will not release our list in Shraddh Paksh. There will be no opposition after release of our list..."

Speculation over Mr Chouhan's political future - about which there was much buzz because he had not been mentioned in earlier lists - was resolved Monday after he and 24 of his ministers were named.

The BJP has released four lists so far; a fifth, and "explosive", list is likely on Sunday or Monday.

The list could include the name of Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

