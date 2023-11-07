'I Am Cautioning Public About Congress, BJP Because...': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing public at Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that both parties have formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but have not done anything for the poor and farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing public at Niwari district of MP.

"I am cautioning the public about Congress and BJP because both the parties have formed the government in Madhya Pradesh but the picture of the poor and farmers should have changed. That has not changed. Even today there is poverty, hunger, unemployment. Why the people will vote for them?" Akhilesh Yadavsaid.

On seat distribution in poll bound MP, SP chief said that the Congress did good that it distanced itself from us.

"As far as Congress is concerned, it did a good thing that it distanced itself from us earlier, otherwise many of our friends would not have been able to file their nominations because they did not trust us that we (INDIA alliance) are fighting together," he added.

Further speaking on his rally in Niwari, Akhilesh Yadav said that the atmosphere is against the BJP and Congress and people are disappointed.

"In Niwari, SP has won earlier and will win this time also. The atmosphere here is against BJP and Congress, people here are disappointed with both parties and they will make the SP candidate win with a huge margin. Inflation, unemployment and injustice have crossed all limits. if double-engine govt can't reduce unemployment and inflation then how will they get votes from people?" he added.

Akhilesh Yadav has been continuously targeting the grand old party over seat sharing in INDIA bloc.

On his visit to Katni in MP on Monday, he said, "It seems the Congress doesn't want to partner with us. You also must have seen them firing barbs at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is also an alliance partner (in INDIA). "The Congress had an opportunity to unite smaller parties and send out a message of Opposition unity. They think the people are with them. Now the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) will give them a befitting reply."

Akhilesh Yadav is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, which will culminate today.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidates in 72 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

