Madhya Pradesh Approves Farm Loan Waiver, Cut-Off Date Now December 12

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had earlier announced that only those loans which are outstanding as on March 31, 2018, would be eligible for a loan waiver, creating confusion among the farmers.

All India | | Updated: January 05, 2019 23:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh approved a waiver scheme under which dues of farmers worth Rs 2 lakh will be waived off.


Bhopal: 

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a farm loan waiver scheme under which dues of farmers worth Rs 2 lakh would be waived in the state. The cabinet also extended the cut-off date for farm loan waiver from March 31 to December 12, 2018.

The announcement was made after a cabinet meeting held by Public Relation Minister PC Sharma and Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari.

"The Cabinet today approved the farm loan waiver scheme for farmers," Mr Patwari said addressing a press conference. 

"The cabinet also extended the cut-off date up to December 12, 2018 from previously announced March 31, 2018," he added.

After coming to power, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced that only those loans which are outstanding as on March 31, 2018, would be eligible for a loan waiver, creating confusion among the farmers.

