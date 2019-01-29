12 Killed After Head-On Collision Between Two Cars In Ujjain

The accident occurred following a head-on collision between two cars.

At least 12 people were killed, while 2 sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh today.

According to news agency ANI, the accident occurred following a head-on collision between two cars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident,"The road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones."

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths in the accident and said, "Very sad to know about the road accident in Ujjain which has claimed lives of 12 people. My deepest sympathies with the family members of the deceased. I wish speedy recovery to the injured."

Yesterday, a similar road accident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where a school bus carrying 50 children fell into a culvert in Guntur district. Three students are reported to be critical. The driver of the bus, SK Tajuddinis, was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident. He is being questioned by the police.