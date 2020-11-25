'Made Remarkable Contribution To His Party': Rajnath Singh On Ahmed Patel Death

Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of the Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel who died at the age of 71 on Wednesday at a Gurugram hospital.

"Saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made a remarkable contribution to his party and public life. Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," Defence Minister tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of senior Congress Leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made remarkable contribution to his party and public life.



Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 25, 2020

Ahmed Patel was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection. In a tweet at around 4 am, his son, Faisal Patel, said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed grief and extended her condolences to family, followers, and admirers of the late leader.

"Saddened by the passing away of Ahmed Patel ji. I extend my condolences to his family, followers and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Besides Smriti Irani, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also expressed grief over the death of the senior Congress leader.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti,'' said BS Yediyurappa.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi expressed sadness over the death of the Congress leader. He said Patel was a strong voice of communal harmony, brotherhood, and human values.

"Demise of prominent religious leader Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Sahab is painful, unfortunate and an irreparable loss. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Sahab was a strong voice of communal harmony, brotherhood, human values," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tweeted.