"Made A Mistake Twice, Won't Happen Again": Nitish Kumar On Quitting NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday publicly admitted that he committed "mistakes" of leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) twice, while assuring that it won't happen again.

During a Cooperative department event at Bapu Auditorium, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Nitish acknowledged his past political flip-flops but declared, "I made a mistake twice, but this will not happen again."

CM Nitish credited the cooperative sector for large-scale benefits in Bihar, particularly under Amit Shah's leadership as Union Cooperation Minister.

He stated, "Bihar has benefited from multiple schemes launched during Amit Shah's tenure, and these have helped people nationwide."

CM Nitish targeted former CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, accusing them of stagnating the state's progress before 2005.

He claimed that under their rule, people were afraid to step out of their homes after evening, contrasting it with the changed scenario under his governance.

CM Nitish hailed the Jeevika scheme as a major achievement of his government, stating that its success inspired the Congress-led UPA government to implement the Ajeevika scheme nationwide.

"Bihar's model of women empowerment through self-help groups has now gained national recognition," he said.

Notably, Union Minister Shah was the chief guest at the event in Patna, where he inaugurated multi-crore development projects in the state.

The Union Minister also announced that the NDA will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He urged voters to re-elect the NDA with a huge majority, promising further development and stability in Bihar.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and many other leaders of NDA were present.

