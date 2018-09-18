Madan Mohan Jha Appointed As New Bihar Congress President

Madan Mohan Jha is a former Minister, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Senior leader Madan Mohan Jha was on Tuesday appointed the new President of the Congress in Bihar.

Mr Jha, a former Minister, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. According to party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, Akhilesh Prasad Singh has been made the Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

Kaukab Quadri will continue as the state Working President while Saameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder have also been appointed Working Presidents.

The appointments were made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.