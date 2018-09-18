Madan Mohan Jha Appointed As New Bihar Congress President

The appointments were made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2018 14:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Madan Mohan Jha Appointed As New Bihar Congress President

Madan Mohan Jha is a former Minister, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

New Delhi: 

Senior leader Madan Mohan Jha was on Tuesday appointed the new President of the Congress in Bihar.

Mr Jha, a former Minister, is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. According to party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, Akhilesh Prasad Singh has been made the Chairman of the Campaign Committee. 

Kaukab Quadri will continue as the state Working President while Saameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder have also been appointed Working Presidents.

The appointments were made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madan Mohan JhaBihar Congress President

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalHyundai Santro Tamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmBank Of BarodaPriyanka Chopra

................................ Advertisement ................................