"Maa...This Isn't A Mere Word": PM Modi Visits Mother On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on the occasion of her birthday.

The Prime Minister sought his mother's blessings and washed her feet.

Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi entered the 100th year of her life today.

PM Modi later penned an emotional letter for his mother.

"Maa…this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," PM Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing link to his blog.

"Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," the PM wrote in his letter.

PM Modi is in Gujarat for a day's visit where he would be visiting the Pavagadh temple before addressing a rally in Vadodara.

Religious programmes have been organised in the Prime Minister's hometown of Vadnagar to mark his mother's birthday. The Modi family has also planned a community meal in the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Heeraben Modi lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

PM Modi had last visited his mother in March.