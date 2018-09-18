M Venkaiah Naidu Reconstitutes 8 Parliamentary Panels

Each committee has 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and 21 from the Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday reconstituted eight department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees that are serviced by the upper house of Parliament, an official release said.

Reconstituted with effect from September 1, the tenure of these committees is one year. Each committee has 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and 21 from the Lok Sabha.

While Naresh Gujral will head the Committee on Commerce, Ram Gopal Yadav will head the Committee on Health and Family Welfare. P Chidambaram has been made chief of the Committee on Home Affairs.

Satyanarayan Jatiya will lead the Committee on Human Resource Development and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will head the Committee on Industry. Anand Sharma is the Chairman of Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest.

Bhupender Yadav will chair the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, while Derek O' Brien will head the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.