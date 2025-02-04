M Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav Wanted Bigger Tragedy At Maha Kumbh: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that they and some "Sanatan-opposing elements" wanted a larger disaster to unfold at the Maha Kumbh stampede.

The stampede happened on January 29, the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. According to official figures released by the UP government, at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area in Prayagraj.

The chief minister's remarks came in response to statements made by Mr Kharge and Mr Yadav in Lok Sabha regarding the stampede.

Speaking to reporters in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath said, "While the entire nation and the world are witnessing this grand Sanatan Dharma event with pride, there are some elements conspiring against it, spreading falsehoods and setting new standards of deception." "The statements made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament today draw attention to this sinister agenda," he added.

Mr Adityanath accused both the leaders of attempting to defame the Maha Kumbh Mela from the beginning. "Their statements not only reveal their anti-Sanatan stance but also expose their vulture-like vision. From day one, they have been spreading misinformation against Maha Kumbh," he alleged.

Slamming Mr Kharge for his claim in Parliament that "thousands died on Mauni Amavasya at the Prayagraj Kumbh," Mr Adityanath said, "Such a senior leader who heads the country's oldest party is expected to make responsible statements. Instead, he has resorted to outright lies and misguiding remarks in Parliament."

Targeting Mr Yadav, Mr Adityanath said there seems to be a "competition between the two parties over who can make the most anti-Sanatan statements." He also dismissed Yadav's allegation that no official data had been provided regarding the incident.

"The administration has released figures and I have personally presented them. The incident was tragic, and everyone was saddened.

"However, the swift response by the Mela administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence in rushing the injured to hospitals was exemplary," Mr Adityanath said.

He further alleged that the two opposition parties and "Sanatan-opposing forces" were hoping for a major disaster.

"Our top priority was to ensure zero casualties. Unfortunately, an incident did occur but the administration and all relevant agencies acted with remarkable speed.

"The injured were promptly admitted to hospitals. We expressed condolences to the affected families and announced financial compensation, though no amount of money can truly replace a lost life," he said.

The chief minister also stated that medical treatment was provided to the injured and while some are still recovering at the Prayagraj Medical College, most have returned home.

"I, along with my ministers, top administrative officials, the chief secretary and the state police chief, personally met the victims," Mr Adityanath added.

Chief Minister Adityanath further said he was surprised when he met the victims in the hospital, as they stated that there was no flaw in the arrangements.

He added that the government is investigating all aspects of the situation that arose and has immediately constituted a new commission.

However, priority was to ensure that the approximately eight to nine crore people in Prayagraj could return safely to their homes after the stampede.

The statements made by the Congress and Samajwadi Party and anti-Sanatan elements claiming that lakhs of people did not participate in the holy dip are completely misleading, he said.

The Mauni Amavasya Snan began on January 29 at 7.30 am and continued throughout the day. After the incident, the akharas, in consultation with the Mela administration officials, temporarily paused the 'snan' (sacred bath) for a short period.

Later, after discussions with the authorities, all akharas, revered seers, acharyas and mahamandaleshwars participated in the snan in the afternoon, he said.

Referring to the statement by Yadav that the government had claimed arrangements for 100 crore people, Yogi Adityanath remarked that he should read the official statements carefully.

"These people wake up at noon and rely on whatever notes their office staff prepare for them. They then read these notes before the public, not as leaders but as mere readers, making a mockery of themselves and of politicians in general," he jibed.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated that 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to participate in this Maha Kumbh, and expressed happiness that in the past 22 days alone, 38 crore devotees have already visited. The event will continue for another 22-23 days, during which even more devotees are expected to arrive, he added.

The final Amrit Snan took place on Monday on Basant Panchami. The next major bathing event, Maghi Purnima, will be held on February 12, expected to draw millions of devotees from across India and the world.

Yogi Adityanath also mentioned that the King of Bhutan participated in the event on Tuesday along with his delegation, emphasising how the world is coming to witness the Maha Kumbh.

"However, the conspiracies of those working against Sanatan Dharma will never succeed," he stressed.

"We will get to the root of the January 29 incident and expose those behind it. The way such conspirators are brought to justice in Uttar Pradesh has been evident in the last eight years, and you will continue to see the same approach," the CM said.

