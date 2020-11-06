'Luxury Sit-In': Sukhbir Badal Slams Amarinder Singh On Farm Bill Protest

Amarinder Singh said his dharna was just a ''luxury sit-in'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and said his demonstration in Delhi was just a ''luxury sit-in''.

Mr Badal said that the Chief Minister should hold indefinite hunger protest in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, instead of staging "one-hour luxury sit-ins."

Amarinder Singh held a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday after failing to meet President Ram Nath Kovind against the suspension of goods railway services in Punjab due to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the new farm laws.

Mr Badal accused the chief minister of indulging in ''tamasha" instead of trying to resolve the grievances of farmers.

"However, you cannot fool anybody with your fake mission launch from Raj Ghat as you failed to launch the real mission in the Vidhan Sabha by passing a Bill under the agriculture head which is under the State's purview and make the entire State a single Mandi. The Chhattisgarh government has done this and its Governor has also signed the Bill," Mr Badal claimed.

Mr Badal said if the Chief Minister was really serious about securing justice for the farmers of the State he should sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the residence of the Prime Minister.

"But he is unlikely to do so because he has already made a deal with the Centre. The deal is so strong that the Chief Minister even changed the venue of his sit-in from Raj Ghat to Jantar Mantar at the Centre''s instance," he said.

Mr Badal also announced support for the ''chakka jam'' (road block) programme launched by the farmer organisations on November 5.