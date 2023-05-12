Luxury Cars, Land, Rs 30-Lakh TV Found In Raids On Madhya Pradesh Officer

Authorities found a dog kennel with over 100 dogs of various breeds at her home.

Twenty vehicles including 5-7 luxury cars, 20,000 square feet of land, two dozen cattle of the prized Gir breed, and a high-end 98-inch TV with a price tag of Rs 30 lakh were just some of the assets found in an eye-popping anti-corruption raid on a 36-year-old Madhya Pradesh government officer who makes Rs 30,000 a month.

Hema Meena, a contractual in-charge assistant engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation, has been found to own assets worth crores of rupees in her and her family's name after just over a decade of employment.

Hema Meena had been in service for just seven years.

A search conducted by the anti-corruption watchdog at her residential premises revealed the vast array of wealth, which also included 100 dogs, a complete wireless communication system, and mobile jammers, among other valuables.

On Thursday, a team from the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), entered Ms Meena's upscale bungalow under the guise of repairing solar panels.

In just one day, the team unearthed assets worth around Rs 7 crore, a staggering 232 per cent more than her known sources of income.

She had over two dozen cattle of the prized Gir breed.

The initial investigation revealed that Ms Meena first purchased 20,000 square ft of agricultural land in her father's name, then constructed a large house worth around Rs 1 crore.

In addition to the luxurious residence, the engineer has been found to own land in Raisen and Vidisha districts as well.

Preliminary findings also suggest that materials meant for use in projects of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation were used by the engineer to build her house. Heavy agricultural machinery, including harvesters, have also been seized.

A high-end 98-inch TV with a price tag of Rs 30 lakh was found in her home.

Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bhopal, told NDTV that the search operation was conducted at three locations, including Ms Meena's residence in Bilkhiriya.

Initial estimates indicate that Ms Meena's assets are worth around Rs 5 to 7 crore, with more likely to be uncovered as the search continues.

"We will have to take help from other departments as well in determining the actual value of whatever has been seized so far," Mr Vyas said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused.