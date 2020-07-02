Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, Time, Significance And More

Lunar eclipse 2020: Second lunar eclipse of the year is on July 5

The second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2020 will take place on July 5. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse during the day and many of us may not be able to watch it clearly. The significance of this lunar eclipse will be even more as it coincides with the full Buck Moon.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipse is of three kinds: total, partial, and penumbral. The penumbral eclipse happens when Earth, Moon and Sun are not completely aligned. The Earth will partially block the Sun's light from reaching the moon. Only a lighter outer shadow of the Earth - the penumbra - will fall on the moon.

Lunar eclipse: When and where can you watch it

Keen sky watchers and only those who carefully track it can see the Chandra Grahan this year in India as it will take place during the day.

The first contact with the penumbra: 8:38 am

Maximum impact of the eclipse: 9:59 am

Last contact with the penumbra: 11:21 am

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

What is a Buck Moon?

The full moon in July is called Buck Moon. American and European farming communities have often named moons. According to a NASA blog, in early summer, new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads. A full moon around this time came to be known as the Buck Moon. Some also called it the Thunder Moon because of frequent thunderstorms in early summer months. Some even called it the Hay Moon because of the hay harvest.

For generations, eclipses have inspired awe and fear among many people. In olden times, people considered eclipses as some kind of an aberration. People prayed for hours, did not eat food during the eclipse. In India, there is a common tradition of taking a dip in the river after the eclipse is over.

Scientists have dispelled the myths and fear surrounding eclipses. Planets, moons, asteroids and meteors are moving all the time and there is no need to be scared, or stall activities during cosmic events. But it is important that you do not watch eclipse with the naked eye. There are special glasses to witnesses solar or lunar eclipses.