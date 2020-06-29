Lunar Eclipse On July 5 Coincides With Full Buck Moon This Year

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Penumbral lunar eclipse on July 5

Lunar Eclipse 2020: India will witness the second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2020 on July 5. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. The significance of this lunar eclipse will be even more as it coincides with the full Buck Moon.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

This cosmic event is of three kinds: total, partial, and penumbral. The penumbral eclipse happens when Earth, Moon and Sun are not completely aligned. The Earth will partially block the Sun's light from reaching the moon. Only a lighter outer shadow of the Earth - the penumbra - will fall on the moon.

Keen sky watchers and only those who carefully track it can see the Chandra Grahan this year in India as it will take place during the day.

The first contact with the penumbra: 8:38 am

Maximum impact of the eclipse: 9:59 am

Last contact with the penumbra: 11:21 am

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

What is a Buck Moon?

The full moon in July is called Buck Moon. American and European farming communities have often named moons. According to a NASA blog, in early summer, new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads. A full moon around this time came to be known as the Buck Moon. Some also called it the Thunder Moon because of frequent thunderstorms in early summer months. Some even called it the Hay Moon because of the hay harvest.