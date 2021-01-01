Lucknow To Hold Covid Vaccination Dry Run At 6 Places Tomorrow

The government is making all preparations for administering vaccines (Representational)

A total of 15 people died of Covid-19 and 871 tested positive for it in last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the death count due to the disease in the state on Friday to 8,379 and total cases of infection to 5,86,751.

A dry run for vaccination against Covid-19 would be held at six places in the state capital on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in the state's daily health bulletin.

The government is making all preparations for administering vaccines, he added.

The active cases in the state stood at 13,831 with 5,924 people recuperating at home and 1,291 in private hospitals, Prasad said.

The number of those cured has gone up to 5,64,541 with the recovery rate cocking 96.21 per cent now in the state, he added.

Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar and one each from Allahabad, Varanasi, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Etawah, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Sonbhadra and Siddharnagar, the bulletin said.

Over 1.44 lakh people were tested for infection on Thursday, taking the number of total tests in the state so far to over 2.40 crore.

The state health service personnel has begun testing all people coming from the UK after December 9 for the new strain of the virus, said Prasad, adding that there is no need to panic.

He also appealed to the people not to pay heed to various rumours related to Covid or registration for vaccination against it.