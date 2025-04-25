Lucknow Shahi Imam Backs Centre's Countermeasures Against Pakistan

Maulana Qari Syed Fazlul Mannan Rahmani, Shahi Imam of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed his support for the government's decision to take further action against Pakistan for spreading terrorism in the Valley.

"Whatever way the PM decides to take any further action, we are all with him, and we will support every decision of the PM," he told ANI.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission person a non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked, effective 27 April 2025 .

Expressing his deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives, Rahmani offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a show of solidarity and protest, Maulana Rahmani has appealed to the people to wear a black band during Jumma prayers on Friday. This silent protest aims to express their outrage and condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack.

The Lucknow Shahi Imam said, "I have appealed to the people to wear a black band for Jumma (Friday prayers). It will be a silent protest. I offer my condolences and also pray for those who are injured for their speedy recovery. We condemn this horrific terrorist attack."

The Shahi Imam's statement comes after the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, claiming the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Meanhwile, Opposition parties on Thursday conveyed their unanimous support to the government at an all-party meeting over any action it takes in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, with officials explaining how "the lapse" took place.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, NCP's Shrikant Shinde, NCP leaders Praful Patel and Shrikant Shinde, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BJD's Sasmit Patra, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Trinmool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, YSCRP leader PV Mithun Reddy (YSRC), BJP's Anil Baluni, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Indian Union Muslim League's Haris Beeran and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were among those present.

