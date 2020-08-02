Lucknow Man Sells Handmade Floral Rakhis Amid Demand To boycott Chinese Products

We used to sell floral rakhis every year but this year the demand is high, said the man(Representational)

In a bid to boycott Chinese products, a flower seller in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow sold handmade floral rakhis on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Javed Khan, who sells floral rakhis, said that this time there is a lot of demand for floral rakhis and people have ordered these rakhis in advance.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Khan said, "This year, as people are boycotting the Chinese products, there is a huge demand for handmade floral rakhis for the festival. Till now I have received over 250 orders for the same."

"We used to sell floral rakhis every year but this year the demand is high," added Mr Khan.

Parmanand, a customer said, "This is the best idea to use indigenous and eco-friendly rakhis. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said to support ''Made in India'' products and not Chinese ones, it is a good initiative. I have also come here to buy these rakhis.

