Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express AC Car, Executive Car Ticket Rates Here

New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be the first train of Indian Railways fully run by subsidiary IRCTC.

The Lucknow to New Delhi ticket prices for IRCTC's Tejas Express will be Rs 1,125 for AC chair car and Rs 2,310 for executive chair car, officials said on Friday. A ticket on the reverse journey will cost Rs 1,280 for AC chair car passengers and Rs 2,450 for those opting for executive chair car, they said.

The price for AC chair car tickets from Lucknow to Kanpur will be Rs 320 in AC chair car and Rs 630 for executive chair car, while the Lucknow to Ghaziabad fare will be Rs 1,125 in AC chair car and Rs 2,310 for executive chair car.

The AC chair car fare between Delhi and Kanpur will be Rs 1,155 and for executive chair car it will be Rs 2,155, the officials said.

However, the fares may vary along all sections since the train will operate on the flexi-fare scheme, they said.

The train will cover the distance between Lucknow and Delhi in six hours and 15 minutes.

It will begin its journey from Lucknow at 6.10 am, and reach Delhi at 12.25 p.m. with halts at Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

Bringing in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a proposal mooted by the railways in its 100-day agenda as part of its move to hand over certain trains to private operators.

While the booking for the train began on Saturday, the train will begin operations from October 4.

