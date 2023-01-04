Lt Governor's Move In Latest Flashpoint With Arvind Kejriwal: Report

The file was cleared by Arvind Kejriwal and sent for the Lt Governor'sapproval. (File)

Lt Governor VK Saxena has returned a file to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the nomination of members to the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, noting that the nominees lacked experience and one was even a "tainted" former bureaucrat, sources in the Lt Governor's office said on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor has sent the file back with the observation to "review the proposal of the reconstitution of DAWB and ensure that the members being nominated possess impeccable character and integrity, have worked for the welfare of animals and the board so constituted is representative of varied related organizations," they said.

Reconstitution of the DAWB (executive committee) had been pending since September 2020 as the AAP government took 27 months to nominate its members, sources claimed.

The file was cleared by Mr Kejriwal and sent for the approval of Lt Governor on December 14, 2022. The names proposed as members included a former civil servant Rakesh Kumar who is facing a Vigilance department enquiry and another person named Sabeena Gadihoke, said sources.

This was in violation of the Articles of Association of DAWB, which clearly enjoins that nominated members on the board should be "persons actively engaged in animal welfare work in the state", they said.

The Delhi Lt Governor has noted on the file that, "Rakesh Kumar Gaur (Retd. DANICS), has been nominated as a Member of DAWB, even though the retired officer is not clear from vigilance angle".

"Ms. Sabeena Gadihoke may prove to be a valuable resource in related fields, she apparently does not posses any experience in the field of animal welfare, as required by the Articles of Association of the Board," he noted on the file.

The Lt Governor has said the proposal for nomination may be resubmitted within two weeks for his consideration.

The nominations also included five representatives from one organisation - Gosadan Foundation - under the Gaushala category, they said.

The Lt Governor pointed out, "Institutions like the DAWB are constituted by different governments to cater to the requirements of specific areas, that require niche expertise, that are generally not available with government." The Lt Governor's office sources said the issue was being monitored by Delhi High Court since May 2022.

The file was kept pending at the Development Minister's office for more than five months from June 27 to December 7, 2022. Further, the file was sent to the Chief Minister from where it was forwarded to the Lt Governor on December 14, just a day before the matter was to be heard in the high court, sources claimed.

"I have on many occasions pointed out inordinate delays and lackadaisical approach on the part of ministers in disposal of files pertaining to important public works and critical issues of governance," Mr Saxena noted on the file.

He expected the Chief Minister to address "such concerns" and review the progress of all the pending matters before the ministers, sources added.

