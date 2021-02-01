Lt General CP Mohanty Takes Over As Vice Chief Of Army Staff

Lt General CP Mohanty's career spans four decades.

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty today assumed office as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He took over from Lt General SK Saini who superannuated yesterday after four decades of an illustrious career in the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Mohanty is an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on June 12, 1982 and has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Senal Medal, and the V Vishisht Seva Medal till now, according to a Defence Ministry statement issued today.

In a career spanning four decades, he has served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of Command, Staff, and Instructional appointments, the statement said.

He commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North East. He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades: first on the Line of Actual Control and later on, the multinational UN Brigade in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lt Gen Mohanty later commanded the Rangiya based Division in a counter insurgency environment and the Sikkim based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident. The General Officer, the ministry's statement said, also has a unique distinction of commanding two administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General and the Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course, Secunderabad, and the National Defence College, New Delhi, Lt Gen Mohanty's staff and instructional assignments include an instructional tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Military Advisor in Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre, and Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.