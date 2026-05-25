Love, Marriage, Disputes: How Online Astrology Scam Looted Over Rs 60,00,000

The Ahmedabad police caught an inter-state gang that looted over Rs 60 lakhs in the last two years by targeting vulnerable individuals by masquerading as online relationship gurus, astrologers, and traditional faith healers.

The fraud came to light following rigorous technical analysis and human intelligence mapping by local cyber sleuths, leading them straight to the suspects operating from Rajasthan.

According to the police, the gang systematically executed their operations by creating fraudulent profiles on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, using deceptive handles such as 'astrologer pooja kinnar maa' and 'acharya vikasshastri'. Posing as spiritual experts capable of resolving delicate personal matters like love, marriage, and family disputes, they gained the trust of desperate individuals looking for solutions. Once contact was established, the perpetrators convinced victims to share personal photographs under the guise of performing holy rituals and 'vashikaran'.

The victims' images were subsequently manipulated and used to threaten the victims with public exposure.

The accused also forced several victims into compromising positions during live video calls, secretly recorded their screens, and used the explicit footage to extort large sums of money via multiple digital transactions.

Financial and digital forensic investigations have exposed the massive scale of this racket, revealing transactions totaling approximately 60 lakh rupees across various bank accounts over the last two years.

In just the final month leading up to the crackdown, the accused had contacted around three hundred mobile numbers, with preliminary findings confirming that more than 65 individuals fell victim to the scam.

To maximize their reach, the scamsters utilised paid social media advertisement boosting features, specifically filtering their target audience to young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 who showed interest in astrology and relationship counseling.

The police arrested the key accused, Rajnish Govindlal Bhargav, from Bikaner. Subsequently, another accused, Vikas Pokhraj Bhargav, was arrested in Jaipur, with the cops securing a four-day remand for deeper interrogation.

Efforts are underway to trace the third accomplice, Ravi Satyanarayan Bhargav - who is currently on the run.

In the wake of this digital scam, the Ahmedabad City Police have issued a public advisory warning citizens to remain highly skeptical of social media advertisements promising supernatural fixes for real-life crises. Authorities strongly advise against sharing sensitive photographs, videos, or confidential personal information with unverified individuals online.