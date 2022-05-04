Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates: Raj Thackeray's 'Deadline' Ends, Mumbai On Alert

Louspeaker Row: Maharashtra government has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order.

Several mosques in and near Mumbai kept loudspeakers off during azaan this morning following a threat by Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever azaan is recited on them.

Taking no chances, the Maharashtra government has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and forces deployed in sensitive locations.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is on a round to various police stations to review the situation in the city, news agency ANI reported.

Aurangabad Police has registered a case against Mr Thackeray for allegedly delivering a provocative speech two days ago. Mumbai Police have issued a notice to the MNS chief under Section 149 of CrPC, invoked to prevent a cognizable offence.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Loudspeaker Row:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 04, 2022 11:53 (IST) Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that no illegal loudspeakers are functional in the state anymore. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that no illegal loudspeakers are functional in the state anymore. "No illegal loudspeakers running in the state... Bal Thackeray & Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original," Sanjay Raut said.

May 04, 2022 11:32 (IST) Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates: Raj Thackeray Shares Bal Thackeray Video, Doubles Down In Loudspeaker Row

Amid high tension in Mumbai over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that there is peace in Maharashtra and no protest is happening in the state. The MNS chief had on April 12 given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. He had reiterated his warning recently.

May 04, 2022 11:25 (IST) Loudspeaker Row LIVE Updates

At Kalyan, most mosques kept loudspeakers off during the morning azaan. Police had held meetings with the trustees of the mosques who had said that they will keep loudspeakers off during the morning prayers as per a Supreme Court order.