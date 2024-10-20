Loud Explosion Near School In Delhi's Rohini, Forensic Team Rushes To Spot

A massive explosion took place at CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini this morning. The school's wall suffered damage, but no casualties have been reported. Forensic teams and officers of the Delhi Police special cell have reached the spot and are trying to identify what caused the blast.

A video recorded by a local resident shows a cloud of smoke billowing from near the blast site. The eyewitness said, "I was at home. I heard a loud sound, saw a cloud of smoke and recorded the video. I do not know anything more. A police team and an ambulance have reached the spot."

The blast took place near the CRPF school at Prashant Vihar at 7.47 am. Senior police officer Amit Goel said they have called in experts to investigate what led to the blast. In a later update, police said they have not found anything suspicious yet and the underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe.

Local residents have said the explosion had shattered window panes of cars parked near the school and damaged the signboards of shops in the area.

"Today at 07:47 hrs, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near CRPF school Sector 14 Rohini. SHO/PV and staff reached at the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of nearby shop and car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," the police said in a statement. "Crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad is called on the spot. Crime spot has been cordoned. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter is being looked into on the cause of blast," they added.