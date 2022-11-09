Lotus In G20 Logo 'Shocking', Says Congress. BJP's 'Rajiv Means...' Retort

The Prime Minister said India is set to assume G20 Presidency.

The use of the lotus, the BJP's party symbol, in the logo for India's G20 presidency provoked sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of "shamelessly" promoting itself.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected a similar move.

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Shortly afterwards, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retorted in a post - "Will you remove Kamal from the name of Kamal Nath?"

Mr Poonawalla tweeted: "Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!"

November 9, 2022

"I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family)' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. The lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together," PM Modi said.

"This G20 logo is not just a symbol, it is a message, an emotion running through our veins. It is a resolve, which is now being included in our thoughts," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said India is set to assume G20 Presidency and it is a moment of pride for 130 crore Indians.

"India's presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos in the world... No matter the circumstances, the lotus still blooms," PM Modi said as the world is recovering from a deadly pandemic, is facing a war and economic uncertainty.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and PM Modi will be among top leaders attending it.