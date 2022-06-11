Rs 1,000 Crore For Each Kg Lost: Nitin Gadkari's Funding Dare For BJP MP

Anil Firojiya said he will remind Nitin Gadkari of his promise during the monsoon season. (File)

BJP MP from Ujjain Anil Firojiya is on a mission to shed excess flab, not just to become fit, but also to fund the development of his Lok Sabha constituency as promised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In February this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for 11 road projects worth 5,772 crore for the Malwa region. The cumulative length of the projects was 534 km and during a function organised at Makodiaam area, he challenged Mr Firojiya.

"Anil Firojiya is constantly demanding budget for development from me. I have given him a condition, I was 135 kg. Now I weigh 93 kg. I showed him my old photo. People do not recognize me. That's why I will give 1,000 crore rupees for the development of Ujjain for as many kilos as you lose, just lose your weight. I will tell you how to do it," the union minister said.

Once the union minister initiated the development mantra which linked physical fitness of the lawmaker with funds for his constituency's development, the Ujjain MP, who weighed 125 kg in February, went on a mission to work on his fitness.

Mr Firojiya said, "Gadkari ji announced from the stage that every one kg weight cut by me will result in his ministry sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore for my parliamentary constituency. We have already got around 6,000 crores so I'll meet him during monsoon session and will remind him of his promise."

Mr Firojiya is following a diet plan and a strict one to two hours daily regime of physical workout, cycling, swimming and yoga.