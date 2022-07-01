Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes, Greetings To Mark The Day

The Rath Yatra will begin in Puri, Odisha, on July 1.

Rath Yatra, also known as the Festival Of Chariots, begins today, July 1. On this day, Lord Jagannath along with his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Goddess Subhadra pays a visit to their aunt's house, the Gundicha temple. The festivities end with Bahuda Jatra, which falls on Saturday, July 9. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 10:49 AM on June 30. The tithi will end at 01:09 PM on July 1.

To mark the celebrations of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, we have prepared a list of wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

– We wish you lots of success, love & happiness. May Lord Jagannath bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness

– Wishing friends Happy Rath Yatra, the beautiful, colourful festival of chariots. Enjoy the celebrations

–May you spend this auspicious day with lots of good luck, happiness, and abundance. Happy Rath Yatra! Jai Jagannath

– Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra

– May Lord Jagannath bring in the best colours of success, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Rath Yatra

– With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath

– May Lord Jagannath bless you in abundance and shower you with the virtue of truth. Happy Rath Yatra to all

– Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May Lord Jagannath bless you with happiness and prosperity