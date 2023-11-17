'Look Forward To Strengthen Ties': PM Modi Congratulates New Spanish PM

PM Modi said said he looks forward to further strengthening ties India and Spain (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on being re-elected and said he looks forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Spain's acting Socialist prime minister was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

"Warm congratulations @SanchezCastejon on your re-election as the President of the Government of Spain. Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations, fostering our bond of friendship and cooperation for a bright future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

