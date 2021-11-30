Lok Sabha To Discuss New COVID-19 Variant Tomorrow: Report

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday (File)

Lok Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the new COVID-19 variant Omicron under Rule 193, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session.

The meeting was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had also held a meeting on November 27 with top officials on COVID-19 and said that we need to be proactive in light of the new variant while laying emphasis on the precautions to contain the virus.

PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Lower House were adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday following a walkout staged by the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

