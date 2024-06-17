Speaker To Be Named On June 26, Odisha, Andhra Leaders On List: Sources

The government is likely to name the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on June 26 -- two days after parliament convenes, sources have told NDTV. Sources said several names are doing the rounds, including Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the last term. Besides, Bhatruhari Mahtab and D Purandeshwari -- leaders from the two states that top the BJP's 'thank you list' -- are also in the running, sources said.

Mr Mahtab is a key Odisha leader who joined the BJP from Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal. Ms Purandeshwari is the chief of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit. Both are states where the BJP achieved spectacular results in the recently concluded general elections. In a first, the party has formed the government in Odisha as well, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD.

Sources said on June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion on the name of the Speaker. After the Speaker is elected, he would introduce his Council of Ministers to the House.