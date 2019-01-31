"Want Ram Temple To Be Built In Ayodhya," Says Sumitra Mahajan

All India | | Updated: January 31, 2019 05:52 IST
The parliament session will The session will commence on January 31 and will continue till February 13.


New Delhi: 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Wednesday that she was a "Ram bhakt" and wanted a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of parliament, she said almost everyone assured her of one's cooperation in smooth running of the House which will witness the last session before the general election.

"There should be maximum discussion, and maximum number of issues should be raised by members. Parliament is meant for discussion and as parliamentarians, nation's interest should be a priority for us," she said.

Asked if government will bring a full Budget, she said: "It is for the government to answer. But yes, such things have happened in the past too."

Asked about her remarks as a Speaker and as BJP MP on the Ram temple, she said: "I am still the Lok Sabha Speaker. I would be able to comment as a BJP MP after 15th (February). But as a Ram bhakt I would say that all Ram bhakts want a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya." 

The session will commence on January 31 and will continue till February 13. 

