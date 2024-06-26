'Kindly Be Impartial...': Opposition MPs' Appeal To Speaker Om Birla

The re-election of Om Birla to the Lok Sabha Speaker's post - a formality given the ruling BJP-led coalition always had the numbers - was followed by a flurry of congratulatory messages, and appeals to the Kota MP to run an impartial House - from opposition leaders, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition MPs - who backed the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh - struck several common notes, including urging Mr Birla, a three-time BJP MP from Rajasthan's Kota, to ensure impartiality in conduct of the House and to allow their members time to voice their concerns and criticisms.

The reference - made overtly by some - was to the shocking mass suspension of MPs last year.

READ | Be Impartial, Defend Constitution": Opposition MPs To Om Birla

Nearly two-third of the opposition was ejected by Mr Birla amid vociferous protests on several issues, including a security breach that month. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - re-elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram - called the suspensions a "betrayal of democracy".

Today, after a rare election for the post of the Speaker - traditionally a unanimous pick to underscore bonhomie on conduct of the House - the Congress' Rahul Gandhi - was the first opposition leader to speak, and he immediately took a jab at the new two-time Speaker.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Debuts As Leader of Opposition With Sharp Message

"I am confident you will allow us to speak. The question is not how efficiently the House is run... it is how much of India's voice is being heard. So the idea you can run the House efficiently - by silencing the voice of the opposition - is a non-democratic idea, and this election has shown the people expect the opposition to defend the Constitution," Mr Gandhi, now Leader of the Opposition, said.

Mr Gandhi contested and won the Congress' Raebareli bastion in Uttar Pradesh and its stronghold of Wayanad in Kerala. He will surrender the latter and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the bypoll.

The Congress leader was followed by Akhilesh Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party is a member of the INDIA bloc and the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, thanks to a stunning show in Uttar Pradesh.

"We expect the voice of the opposition will not be crushed... we expect there will be no more expulsions," Mr Yadav said, urging Om Birla to ensure equality in treatment of all MPs.

READ | "Hope Suspension Of MPs Will...": Akhilesh Yadav To Speaker

"We hope you will give equal respect to every MP... we will stand by all your just decisions (but) expect it won't be just the opposition kept under check," Mr Yadav, who won the Kannauj seat, said.

The Trinamool's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and the DMK's TR Baalu made similar appeals.

Mr Bandyopadhyay - whose party demurred yesterday over the nomination of K Suresh - said the functioning of the House depended on maintaining parliamentary democratic practice.

"It is my firm belief, so far as parliamentary democratic practice is concerned, that the House belongs to the opposition. This attitude needs to be adopted by the ruling party," he said.

He referred to last year's mass suspension of MPs and called it "not desirable".

Mr Baalu, meanwhile, reminded the new Speaker that he does not, now, belong to any party.

"You might have been elected by my BJP friends (but) there can now be no politics between you and the powers. You have to treat the opposition and the ruling party the same. Kindly be impartial," he said.

PM's Praise For Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Mr Birla and declared the Kota lawmaker will play a significant role in ensuring the House meets the expectations of the people.

READ | PM Praises Speaker Om Birla: "Key Bills Passed Under Your Leadership"

"I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years," the Prime Minister said, adding "Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy."

This was only the third election for a Lok Sabha Speaker since independence.

Voting took place after the Congress forced a contest and fielded eight-time MP K Suresh. The numbers, though, were always on Mr Birla's side; he had 297 votes to the opposition pick's 232.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.