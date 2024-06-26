PM Praises Speaker Om Birla: "Key Bills Passed Under Your Leadership"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his congratulations to Om Birla on his re-election as the Lok Sabha Speaker. The Prime Minister said that Mr Birla would play a significant role in ensuring that the House meets the expectations of the people.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years," PM Modi said. "Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy."

Mr Birla, the BJP MP from Kota, was elected through a voice vote, with the Opposition parties putting forward Congress member K Suresh as their candidate for the post. Despite the competition, Mr Birla's re-election was met with widespread acclaim across the House.

In his congratulatory address, Prime Minister Modi praised Mr Birla for his conduct during his previous term as Speaker.

"The works that didn't happen during 70 years of independence, were made possible by this House under your chairmanship. Key bills were passed under your leadership. Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's praise for Om Birla was not just for his role in Parliament but also for his work as an MP. PM Modi highlighted Mr Birla's work in Kota, suggesting that it would inspire the new generation of MPs to emulate his commitment to public welfare.