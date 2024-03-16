Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 Voting On May 20, 49 Constituencies In Play

The next three months in India will be politically charged as the nation votes for the Lok Sabha elections across seven phases. The voting will start on April 19 and go on till June 1. Counting of votes will be be held on June 4.

In the fifth phase of voting on May 20, 49 consituencies across 8 states and union territories will go to polls. These include constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and the UT Ladakh.

May 3 will be the last date of making nominations to the seats going to poll in the fifth phase.

The announcement of election come days after Election Commissioner Arun Goel quit, leaving the three-member Commission with only the Chief Election Commissioner.

On Thursday, a committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi named two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar – as Election Commissioners. They took oath the next day.