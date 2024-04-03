Lok Sabha Polls: Minister Shobha Karandlaje Owns No Car, Says Her Poll Affidavit

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has declared assets valued at about Rs 13.88 crore.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed her nomination on Wednesday as BJP candidate from Bangalore North Lok Sabha segment, has declared assets valued at about Rs 13.88 crore.

She has also declared liabilities worth Rs 4.06 crore.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare owns no agricultural land, and has only a two wheeler, according to her affidavit.

Ms Karandlaje has declared movable assets worth about Rs 9.23 crore, and immovable assets (self-acquired) which have a current market value of about Rs 4.65 crore.

The 57-year-old, who has Master of Social Work (MSW) and Master of Arts (MA) in Social Service degrees, owns 1,000 grams of gold biscuit whose current market value is Rs 68.40 lakh, and has gold ornaments and silver worth Rs 40 lakh.

Ms Karandlaje has five pending criminal cases against her.

