'BJP-JD(S) May Come Together In Karnataka But...': Mallikarjun Kharge

There are enough indications that both of them may come together, said Mallikarjun Kharge.(FILE)

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said BJP and JD(S) may come together to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, but they will not be able to suppress Congress' prospects in the state.

"I have read in papers that they have joined hands. I also saw pictures of Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and Narendra Modi (PM) holding hands. Maybe they are trying to come together, but how their alliance will come together, how many seats will be shared between the both is still not clear. But there are enough indications that both of them may come together," Mr Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters, in response to a question, whether this was the plan to suppress the Congress, he said, "No one can suppress us. We have been trying since the beginning to stand on our own feet and face the election in Karnataka."

"In the entire country as well, about 26-28 parties (INDIA bloc) have come together to face the election, because 60 per cent of votes are with the opposition parties. If 60 per cent votes come together, 40 per cent of votes are with the NDA. So, we are hopeful that in a democratic set up, we will get success," he added.

Mr Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies. However, earlier today, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the Lok Sabha polls together are still at initial phase.

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)