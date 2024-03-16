These 3 States Will Vote In All Phases Of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections

Almost all UTs will vote in a single phase, except Jammu & Kashmir (Representational)

The Chief Election Commissioner today announced dates for the Lok Sabha general elections 2024. The elections across all states and union territories will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19.

While a total of 22 states and UTs will undergo voting in just one poll day, three states will conduct voting in all seven phases. The states with most poll dates include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Here's a breakdown of which state, UT will vote in how many phases:

States and UTs with one poll date (22):

Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

States and UTs with two poll dates (4):

Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur

States and UTs with three poll dates (2):

Chhattisgarh, Assam

States and UTs with four poll dates (3):

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand

States and UTs with five poll dates (2):

Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir

States and UTs with seven poll dates (3):

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal

The phase 1 voting will take place on April 19, phase 2 voting on April 26, phase 3 voting on May 7, phase 4 voting on May 13, phase 5 voting on May 13, phase 6 voting on May 25 and phase 7 voting on June 1.