Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Several Leaders, Workers From Naveen Patnaik's Party Join BJP In Odisha

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha (Representational)

Several leaders and workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr Pradhan said that the members and leaders of other parties are joining the BJP as the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing.

"Odisha has moved towards the change and hence the people from the BJD and other parties are joining the BJP as the people's faith in PM Modi in BJP is increasing. Since the local leadership isn't 'local' anymore, a 'babu' from the backdoor is trying to capture the house. People are upset with those who didn't work to develop the state but have done corruption," the Union Minister said on Saturday.

Mr Pradhan also visited Pallahara assembly constituency during his election campaigning. During this, he also visited a tea stall, had tea and interacted with the locals.

It is noteworthy that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

