Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Hyderabad BJP Candidate To Go To Poll Body After 'Imaginary Arrow' Row

Alleging that Congress and AIMIM have a tacit understanding, BJP's candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha on Monday said she will approach the Election Commission over the FIR against her by the city police.

An FIR was registered against Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.

She also said police should have verified the truth before booking an FIR against her.

"Police also should have some wisdom before booking an FIR. Why did they do so? They should have found out the truth before filing the FIR. Where is the truth in the video? This is how Congress and these people (AIMIM) are hand in glove...We are approaching the EC to find out the truth," she told PTI videos.

Similar cases have been booked against Muslims also when some social activists came to find out facts about Wakf properties, she said without elaborating.

She alleged that her opponents are keen to build their vote-banks in whichever way it is possible and it does not make any difference for them even if youth are deprived of jobs.

In the complaint, it is alleged Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it towards the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, police said.

The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

After the clip went viral, Madhavi Latha said in a post on X that it had come to her notice that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.

"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she had said.

