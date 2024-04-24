Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Hyderabad BJP Candidate Madhavi Latha Declares Assets Worth Rs 218 Crore

K Madhavi Latha's family has liabilities to the tune of Rs 27 crore (File)

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday declared her family assets, both moveable and immovable worth Rs 218.38 crore.

K Madhavi Latha' s family has liabilities to the tune of Rs 27 crore.

K Madhavi Latha today submitted her nomination papers for the election to be held on May 13.

The BJP candidate's family owns 2.94 crore shares of Virinchi Ltd valued at Rs 94.44 crore. K Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath Kompalle, an IIT Madras alumni is founder of the fintech and healthcare company.

According to an election affidavit she filed, the family has movable assets worth Rs 165.46 crore including three dependents and immovable - Rs 55.92 crore.

She will take on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi and the Congress has announced Mohammed Waliullah Sameer as its candidate.

She mentioned that she possesses a Masters degree in Political Science.

Mr Owaisi has declared family assets at Rs 23.87 crore and liabilities of Rs 7 crore.

He possessed a pistol and a rifle, according to his affidavit filed on April 19.

