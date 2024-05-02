Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Expelled A Day Ago, Trinamool Leader Kunal Ghosh Dropped From Star Campaigners' List

Kunal Ghosh claimed on Thursday that he had already resigned from these posts (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on Thursday.

Notably, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh who was removed from the post of General Secretary on Wednesday did not feature in the campaigners' list released by the party.

The list of star campaigners includes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, state Ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, former MP Mahua Moitra, among others.

A day after being removed as the party's general secretary, which came close on the heels of his removal as the official spokesperson, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh claimed on Thursday that he had already resigned from these posts earlier and there was no need for the ruling party in the state to make the same official through a press release.

After being spotted at a blood donation camp alongside the BJP's Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy, where he sang his praises, Kunal was promptly removed as the TMC general secretary. An official communication to this effect was issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

Kunal's removal as the TMC general secretary on Wednesday came barely hours after he shared the stage at the public event with Tapas Roy, who recently quit the ruling party in the state and switched over to the BJP.

Mr Roy was promptly rewarded with a Lok Sabha ticket from the Kolkata Uttar seat, where he is pitted against TMC heavyweight and his baiter Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

In the official communication following his removal as general secretary, the TMC said the views he expressed at the public event did align with the party's position and shouldn't be attributed to it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)