Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ex Diplomat Taranjit Sandhu Files Nomination From Amritsar

Former diplomat and BJP candidate for Amritsar, Taranjit Singh Sandhu filed his nomination papers on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Sandhu was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a roadshow prior to filing his nomination papers.

"He will be a good Parliament member and is a very popular diplomat. He has served the country a lot. Now the time has come to serve the Amritsar. He is held in high esteem in Delhi. You can't choose a better candidate than Taranjit Sandhu to take forward the interests of Amritsar and Punjab," the Union minister said.

On Taranjit Singh's demand to open a consulate in Amritsar, Jaishankar said, "I will speak (to media) in the evening. I am very delighted now. I have come here to support him".

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr Sandhu held a roadshow in an open jeep. He was flanked by S Jaishankar.

Honoured to file my LS candidacy in #Amritsar with @DrSJaishankar Ji's presence.

Have always appreciated his guidance & support ! 🙏🏻



ਅੱਜ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦਗੀ ਪੱਤਰ ਦਾਖਲ ਕਰਨ ਸਮੇਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਕਾਫ਼ਿਲੇ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਬਣ ਕੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਅਤੇ ਹੌਸਲਾ ਅਫਜ਼ਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਹਰ ਸਖ਼ਸ਼ ਦਾ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਾਂ।… pic.twitter.com/tvFMfG3G8s — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ) (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 10, 2024

A large number of BJP workers also participated in the roadshow that stretched over nearly three kilometres.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Mr Sandhu offered prayers at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshah in Amritsar today.

Mr Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar, joined the BJP this March.

On February 1, Mr Sandhu was relieved of his duties after he retired as the Indian envoy to the US.

He had assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Mr Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats in US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC, twice earlier.

He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, from July 2013 to January 2017.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on June 1 to elect 13 members to the 18th Lok Sabha.

In the past general elections, the BJP had won two seats with a 9.7 per cent vote share, the Congress won 8 seats with a 40.6 per cent, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP won 1 seat each.

Elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

